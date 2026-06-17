The Jerusalem Faction leadership announced Wednesday that it is fully backing protesters who were arrested and injured during the demonstration on Route 4.

The extremist group also warned that if what they described as acts of police violence persist, the Jerusalem Faction will petition the Supreme Court against the actions of the commanding officers.

In a statement, the Jerusalem Faction said, "No use of force will break the spirit of the protesters," adding that if police behavior continues, legal channels will be pursued.

At the same time, MK Meir Porush sent an urgent letter to the chairman of the Knesset National Security Committee, MK Tzvika Foghel, demanding an emergency meeting with senior police officials in light of recent events.

Porush stated that there is a significant discrepancy between how the police handle haredi protests compared to how police conduct themselves during other demonstrations.

According to him, while the police adopted a policy of tolerance and restraint over months toward left-wing protests involving road blockages, in this case, unusually excessive force was used against the demonstrators.

Porush wrote that the clearance operation on Route 4 "crossed every red line," claiming its purpose was not to maintain public order but to exert pressure and intimidation through force. He noted that he has received numerous testimonies and documentation describing police officers' use of harsh measures.

Among other things, Porush detailed stun grenades being thrown directly at people sitting on the asphalt, beatings with clubs, and aggressive dragging of protesters, which left some injured and bleeding with torn clothing.

He concluded his letter demanding that police commanders appear before the committee as soon as possible and provide accountability for the selective enforcement.