A joint committee of Hasidic groups and the Jerusalemite Faction announced officially last night that a large protest rally will take place tomorrow (Wednesday), as part of which large vehicle convoys are expected to drive to the IDF's Military Prison 10 in protest against the detention of yeshiva students who failed to report for duty.

According to estimates from the protest headquarters, hundreds of vehicles are expected to participate in the event, which will be among the largest vehicle protests seen in the haredi community in recent years.

The organizers’ logistical plan includes simultaneous departure at 16:00 from 19 different points, including prominent Haredi concentrations such as Bnei Brak, Jerusalem, Ashdod, Beit Shemesh and Elad, alongside cities such as Haifa, Netanya, Tverya, and Arad.

As the drive continues, the various convoys are expected to merge on main routes for a joint trip that will end in front of the gates of the military prison, where the students are held.

The protest organizers stressed that this is a well-planned event that includes allocated lanes and a guidance and independent escort system. The organizers called on the haredi drivers to register in advance through a dedicated phone line opened for that purpose.

Ahead of the march, the organizers unveiled the official logo to be attached to the vehicles: "There is no way without the way of Torah!" Behind the initiative is a rare cooperation among representatives of major Hasidic courts in Israel, including Gur, Belz, and Vizhnitz.

At the same time, the protest also highlights the depth of the political rift within the haredi public. The leading factions of Degel HaTorah in the UTJ party and Shas are entirely absent from the event and have avoided mentioning it or supporting it in any way.