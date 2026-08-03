US President Donald Trump on Monday accused Iran's leadership of being "unbelievably duplicitous" after Tehran denied that it is holding negotiations with the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Iranian officials had sought a meeting and that discussions had already begun, with additional talks scheduled.

"Iranian leadership is unbelievably duplicitous! They ask for a meeting, some would say 'beg,' talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they're not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they're only dealing with 'Oman,'" Trump wrote.

He also addressed Iranian statements regarding the Strait of Hormuz, writing that Iran claimed it would operate the strategic waterway "powerfully," but asserted that it is "already completely controlled by the United States Navy and our 'Blockade' or, as some say, 'The United States Wall of Steel!'"

"Nothing gets through to Iran, unless we want it to, and nothing will get through, unless a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished," Trump continued.

The President added that, "Whether Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking of a solution to a problem that they have caused, for decades. It is very simple, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei denied that Iran is currently holding talks with the United States.

Baghaei said Iran is negotiating with Oman to reach an agreement on a temporary "safe route" to allow travel through the Strait of Hormuz. The proposed arrangement would establish a maritime corridor with designated entry and exit lanes.

He added that, "As long as the United States continues its violations, there will naturally be no significant change in the situation in the Strait of Hormuz," even if such an agreement is reached.

Baghaei also said Tehran is not planning to receive a US delegation or send an Iranian delegation to meet US officials "in the coming days."

Earlier on Monday, Trump told reporters that talks between Iran and the United States would resume, saying, "We are talking to them. It begins tomorrow afternoon. It would save a lot of lives."