US President Donald Trump said he is prepared to authorize a large-scale military strike against Iran but stressed that he would rather avoid such an operation if Tehran agrees to a deal preventing it from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"I think we're going to maybe get something, but I want to give them every last chance before decapitation," Trump said. "Very tough to do what we have planned, still planned. We'll see what happens, but it's a very, very tough thing to do."

The president emphasized that despite military preparations, his preference remains diplomacy.

"I think I'm very proud of the fact that I will give people a chance," Trump said. "This is a big move to do an attack that big on a country. I'd rather not do it."

Referring to previous military operations, Trump said they did not compare to the scale of the plans currently under consideration.

"We've already gone through lots of large attacks, but they were normal large," he said. "Hopefully they'll come to their senses because what happened-they cannot have a nuclear weapon."

According to Trump, Iranian officials have already approached the United States seeking to avoid military action.

"They called me and they said, 'Please don't attack, we'll make a deal,'" Trump stated. "That's the real truth, and everyone knows it. And who wouldn't call?"

The president also criticized individuals responsible for leaking information about the planned operation, arguing that such disclosures generally undermine national security.

"They found out through leaks and sleazebags," Trump said. "Leakers should be put in jail. They should. They have to strengthen up the laws for leakers."

At the same time, Trump suggested that in this instance the leaks may have helped avert conflict by convincing Iran of the seriousness of the planned operation.

"In this case, leakers helped because they said the severity of the attack, and Iran knew it. They k