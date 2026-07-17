Iran said on Friday that the navy of the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a Thai-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Reports in Iranian media claimed that the vessel was targeted after it "ignored warnings and attempted to transit without obtaining permission."

A video published by IRGC-affiliated media appeared to show damage to the vessel.

Later, after the US launched strikes on Iran for the seventh consecutive day, the Iranian army’s public relations office said that the navy fired a shore-to-sea cruise missile toward a US vessel in the northern Indian Ocean.

On Tuesday, the head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, said that Iran intentionally attacked seven commercial ships over the past seven days, resulting in “nearly a dozen" civilian crew members being killed, injured or going missing.

“Iranian forces have also launched dozens of missiles and drones toward neighboring Gulf countries," Cooper said in a statement posted on social media.

He stressed that “US forces are holding Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression that continues to endanger innocent lives."

CENTCOM resumed the naval blockade against Iranian ports and coastal areas on Tuesday. This occurred hours after US President Donald Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz is open to international shipping but that a full blockade will be imposed on vessels connected to Iranian ports or Iranian cargo.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)