According to a report by the Saudi television channel Al Hadath, an Israeli security source claimed that Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is not currently in Iran. The report further alleged that statements attributed to him are actually being written by Ahmad Vahidi and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

According to the report, the source added that internal divisions within Iran are profound and threaten the very existence of the Revolutionary Guards. He also claimed that the country's internal crisis is continuing to intensify.

The Israeli security source further claimed that Washington does not want Israel to participate in military operations against Iran, even if Iran attacks Israel.

In addition, according to the report, the source alleged that Iran had planned to assassinate Israeli figures in Tel Aviv in retaliation for the killing of Ali Khamenei.

Sources close to Khamenei have claimed in recent months that he suffered severe injuries to his face and leg but remains mentally sharp. According to those claims, he was wounded in the strike that killed his father, Ali Khamenei, at the outset of Operation Roaring Lion, and has not appeared in public since.

Several months ago, Britain's The Times reported that the younger Khamenei was unconscious and that preparations were underway for his burial alongside his father in a new mausoleum that, according to the report, was being built for "more than one grave."

U.S. President Donald Trump previously commented on the strike that reportedly wounded Mojtaba and killed his father, mother, wife, and son, saying: "The Supreme Leader is dead or seriously wounded because nobody is hearing from him. Who wants to lead Iran? Nobody."