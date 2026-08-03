The Civil Administration's Enforcement Unit demolished a number of illegal Palestinian Authority structures this morning (Monday) near the Derech Avraham farm in Samaria, in the area where farm resident Itamar Cohen was wounded in a terrorist attack approximately a week and a half ago.

This is the second demolition operation carried out following the recent terrorist attacks in Samaria. Last week, additional structures were demolished near Junction 9 and alongside Route 60.

Sources close to Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich emphasized that the demolitions were carried out following his directive to strengthen enforcement against illegal construction in the area.

Minister Smotrich said, "The demolition of the structures that threatened the Derech Avraham farm is a direct continuation of our policy over recent years to fortify and strengthen the settlement movement and the network of agricultural farms, and is part of a professional escalation in the enforcement against illegal construction."

He added, "These demolitions create deterrence, and together with strengthening the settlement enterprise and establishing more than 100 new communities, they will prevent the establishment of a Palestinian terrorist state in the heart of the country."

Smotrich also said: "I wish to express my deep appreciation and thanks to the Civil Administration's Enforcement Unit, the staff of the Settlement Administration in the Defense Ministry, the security forces of the Menashe Regional Brigade, and the Judea and Samaria Border Police officers for carrying out the mission with professionalism and dedication."