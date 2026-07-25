Israel on Friday blasted the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) after it recognized the Samaria town of Sebastia, an ancient Biblical site, as an endangered “Palestinian World Heritage Site", accepting the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) bid while completely ignoring the town’s Jewish history.

In addition, UNESCO also added the Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon, which was taken over by the IDF as part of its counterterrorism operations against Hezbollah, to its list of endangered World Heritage Sites.

Ambassador Nina Ben-Ami, Deputy Director General for UN and International Organizations at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, denounced the decision, noting, “In line with Israel’s longstanding position, Palestinian membership of UNESCO has no legal effect under international law. Accordingly, Israel does not recognize nominations submitted by the Palestinian delegation."

Ben-Ami continued, “The decision to submit a dozen tentative sites for UNESCO World Heritage status, including the ancient Jerusalem water system, the fortress of Herodium, and the Hasmonean Palaces, represents another Palestinian attempt to rewrite Jewish history in the Land of Israel. Try though it may, neither the Palestinians nor this committee can erase the people of Israel’s ancient roots in our ancestral homeland. While the move may pass muster today in this conference, it will not stand the test of time."

She pointed out that the latest move “is part of a broader pattern of Palestinians using UNESCO’s heritage mechanisms to advance political objectives, which have nothing to do with genuine cultural preservation."

“Jerusalem’s water systems were engineered by ancient Jewish rulers to protect the city during foreign invasions. The construction of this water system is documented in the Bible, in the book of Kings. The Hasmonean palaces were built in the 1st and 2nd centuries BCE by the Maccabees and house one of the oldest synagogues ever discovered. Herodium, the monumental palace fortress and burial site of Herod, king of Judea, is a crucial piece of classical Jewish and Roman history," stated Ben-Ami.

“Attempting to claim exclusive cultural custody over palaces from the ancient Kingdom of Judah, while ignoring their Jewish heritage, denies history. This constitutes a clear example of the politicizing of UNESCO and this honorable forum to promote one-sided political agendas," she added.

“Israel remains fully committed to preserving the cultural heritage of all peoples and all faiths. UNESCO should reject the weaponizing of history. We urge the World Heritage Committee to safeguard the integrity of the Convention and ensure its procedures remain guided by professional considerations, not political agendas," concluded Ben-Ami.

Over the years, the Paris-based UN cultural agency has passed numerous politicized resolutions sharply criticized by Israeli officials and international observers.

In 2016, UNESCO approved resolutions ignoring Jewish historic ties to Jerusalem, describing the Temple Mount and the Western Wall Plaza strictly as Muslim holy sites and referring to Israel as "the occupying power."

In 2017, UNESCO voted to register the Old City of Hebron and the Cave of the Patriarchs as an "endangered Palestinian World Heritage site." In 2018, the agency adopted resolutions declaring both the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron and Rachel's Tomb near Bethlehem to be an "integral part of the Occupied Palestinian territory."

In September 2023, UNESCO listed Ancient Jericho (Tel es-Sultan) as a "Palestinian World Heritage site," drawing fierce condemnation from legal experts and Israeli diplomats for ignoring ancient Jewish ties to the area.

Due to the agency's entrenched anti-Israel posture and structural bias, the first Trump administration withdrew from UNESCO in 2017 , citing its anti-Israel bias. Israel withdrew from UNESCO in 2019.

Although the Biden administration rejoined the agency in July 2023, the second Trump administration announced a second withdrawal from UNESCO in July 2025, again citing pervasive political bias and measures targeting Israel.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)