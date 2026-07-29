תיעוד התקיפה בחווארה מצלמת אבטחה

Police announced Wednesday that they have arrested the suspect seen in widely circulated footage allegedly assaulting a Palestinian in Huwara while wearing an IDF uniform and carrying military equipment.

According to police, the suspect is a man in his 20s from the Samaria region who serves in a civilian standby security unit in Judea and Samaria. Investigators said he was wearing an IDF uniform and military gear despite not being on active duty at the time of the incident.

The alleged assault took place on July 6. Police said IDF forces were initially dispatched to the scene, after which investigators from the Judea and Samaria District collected evidence before the case was transferred to the district's inter-agency investigative unit.

Several suspects were arrested during the investigation, and an indictment has already been filed against one of those allegedly involved. Footage from the incident showed a man dressed in an IDF uniform and armed with an M16 rifle and a pistol allegedly attacking Palestinians, some of whom required hospital treatment.

Police said investigators later identified the suspect seen in the video and, following a series of investigative steps, arrested him early Wednesday morning in a joint operation involving the district's inter-agency unit, Border Police officers, and the ISA, after he had allegedly been evading arrest for about a month.

Authorities said the weapons in the suspect's possession were seized, and he was taken in for questioning. Police are expected to ask the court to extend his detention as the investigation continues.