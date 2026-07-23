A fire that broke out Thursday near the town of Elon Moreh in Samaria was determined to have been caused by arson, according to the Fire and Rescue Service and police.

The investigation was conducted by a fire investigator in cooperation with the Judea and Samaria District Police, along with IDF forces from the Samaria Brigade.

During firefighting operations, two terrorists arrived at the scene and stabbed Itamar Cohen, one of the founders of the agricultural farm project in Judea and Samaria. Cohen was seriously wounded in the attack.

An Israeli civilian who was at the scene opened fire at the terrorists, killing both of them. Following the incident, security forces imposed a closure on the nearby Arab village of Beit Furik.

Meanwhile, firefighters from the Samaria district, assisted by two firefighting aircraft from the Elad Squadron, worked to contain the blaze. Fire crews reported a large fire line but succeeded in preventing the flames from spreading toward the farm.

מטוסים הוזנקו לשריפה סמוך לאלון מורה בחוות דרך אברהם

Fire Commander Tzion Shankor, head of the Judea and Samaria District in the Fire and Rescue Service, said, "This is a fire that broke out near the farm and spread rapidly due to strong winds. Upon receiving the initial report, we dispatched to the scene numerous firefighting crews along with aerial support."

"In the coming days we are expected to face challenging weather conditions, and I urge the public to refrain from lighting fires in open areas," Shankor added.

Cohen’s wife, Shikma, later provided an update on social media, writing that she had visited her husband and that he was conscious and in stable condition.

“I just saw Itamar, thank God he is fine and conscious. He is mostly sad," she wrote. “We ask that during the prayers for his recovery, you pray for healing and unity among the people of Israel."