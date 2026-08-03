The Military Prosecution has filed an indictment at the Samaria Military Court against terrorist Kamal Khatib, who served as a member, commander, and later head of the Nur Shams Battalion terrorist organization, for the attack in which IDF reservist Sergeant first class (res.) Yehuda Geto was killed, as well as for a series of additional serious terror offenses.

According to the indictment, on July 1, 2024, Khatib, together with other terrorists, detonated a powerful explosive device that had been planted in advance near the Bal'a neighborhood in Tulkarm. The device was activated remotely using a cellular phone as an Israeli security forces vehicle passed through the area.

As a result of the explosion, the vehicle overturned. Sergeant first class (res.) Yehuda Geto was killed, and another security forces member was seriously wounded after suffering injuries to his chest and head. He was evacuated for medical treatment.

The indictment states that Khatib was not only involved in the deadly attack, but also led extensive terrorist activity. Among other things, he managed and directed the activities of the Nur Shams Battalion, recruited terrorists for surveillance networks and explosive-device manufacturing operations, was involved in planting explosive devices, engaged in weapons trafficking, and transferred funds and military equipment to terrorist operatives.

The Military Prosecution has charged him with intentionally causing death as part of a group - the equivalent of the offense of murder - attempted intentional killing as part of a group, heading an illegal organization, trafficking in military equipment, and planting a bomb.

The Samaria Military Court ordered that Khatib remain in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings against him.

According to security officials, Khatib was arrested by Palestinian Authority security forces in February 2025 and transferred to Israeli custody in April 2026. He has remained in detention since then, and an indictment has now been filed against him.