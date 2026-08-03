American Airlines said on Sunday that its halt on flights serving Tel Aviv will remain in effect through the coming spring, JNS reported.

The Texas-based airline had originally scheduled a January return for its daily service linking New York with Israel. However, the company confirmed it is prolonging the pause on routes to both Israel and Qatar until March 28, 2027.

Official statements from the carrier noted that representatives will reach out directly to coordinate options for travelers affected by the updated schedule.

American Airlines has repeatedly extended its suspension of flights to Israel amid regional tensions.

Other major international US carriers, including United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, are planning to restart their flights to Tel Aviv in September.

Among the three largest US airlines, noted JNS, American stands alone in having kept its Tel Aviv operations fully paused since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel led by Hamas.

Presently, non-stop connections on the New York corridor are limited to Israeli carriers El Al and Arkia. The constrained supply and strong demand have driven airfares significantly higher during the peak summer travel period.

Another Israeli operator, Israir, intends to introduce non-stop flights to New York, though an official start date has yet to be announced.