American Airlines announced on Sunday that it would be suspending nonstop flight services from New York to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport through January 6, 2027.

“We will proactively reach ​out to ​impacted customers of this schedule adjustment, offering ​options in line with our customer-friendly schedule change policy," the airline said in an e-mailed statement.

The airline suspended operations to Israel immediately after the Hamas-led massacre on October 7, 2023.

American Airlines was to have resumed flights to Israel in March , but has repeatedly extended the suspension of flights amid regional tensions.

The airline had previously extended the suspension of service to Tel Aviv through September 7.

Last week, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) announced the extension of its Conflict Zone Advisory for Israeli airspace and several other nations across the Middle East and Persian Gulf, Globes reported.

The updated directive will remain in effect until at least May 27, though the agency has notably adjusted its tone regarding the current security landscape.

While previous communications from the European regulator urged airlines to completely avoid the region, the new bulletin shifts toward a strategy of heightened vigilance.