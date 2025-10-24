American Airlines announced on Friday that it will resume flights to Israel in March, becoming the last of the major US carriers to restore service to Tel Aviv following the recent ceasefire in Gaza.

The airline suspended operations to Israel immediately after the Hamas-led massacre on October 7, 2023, which ignited the war. Unlike United Airlines and Delta Air Lines , which resumed flights earlier, American remained absent from Israeli skies for nearly two years.

Starting March 28, American Airlines will offer daily non-stop service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Tel Aviv, with return flights beginning March 31.

The New York-Tel Aviv route has long been Israel’s most profitable international corridor and remains in high demand among travelers.

