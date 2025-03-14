Dozens of passengers on an American Airlines plane were forced to stand on the wing of the plane for many minutes after one of the plane's engines caught fire Tuesday night

The fire broke out shortly after the Boeing 737-800 took off from Colorado Springs for a flight to Texas. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport.

Videos and photos from the Denver airport show dozens of passengers standing on the wing of the plane, some holding handbags and personal belongings in their hands, with flames burning in the plane's engine below them. Shortly afterward, the plane's crew was able to evacuate the passengers using slides to the runway, and they were evacuated to a safe place at the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the incident. There were 172 passengers and six crew members on board.

The Colorado airport said 12 of the passengers were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries from the fire.