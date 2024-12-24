American Airlines announced Tuesday, Christmas eve, that it is grounding all flights throughout the US for several hours due to an unspecified technical issue, ABC News reported.

"We're currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights," the company stated to customers. "Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we'll have you safely on your way to your destination."

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the airline had requested the grounding of all its flights. The exact reason for the move was not specified.

The grounding is effective from 11:50 am to 1:30 pm UTC.

The grounding comes the day before Christmas, one of the biggest holidays in the Western world, disrupting the holiday travel plans of thousands across the country.