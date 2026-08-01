MK Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) has expressed skepticism regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's loyalty to the haredi parties, warning that the haredi parties are their own political bloc.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Netanyahu's first attempt is to form a government with [Yashar! chairman Gadi] Eisenkot," Maklev said in an interview with Kol Barama Radio.

"Netanyahu first and foremost looks after Netanyahu - he is not committed to the bloc. As far as we're concerned, we'll do what's best for us. We are a bloc of our own," he added.

Addressing new haredi political parties seeking support within the haredi community, Maklev hinted at what he claimed were their funding sources and promised, "The day will come when people will know where the big money is coming from. I know exactly where those funds are coming from. Once the facts are revealed, the public will understand, and there will be no need to keep talking about all these parties."

Turning his wrath on the Religious Zionism Party, he said, "When Religious Zionism says, 'We don't oppose Torah study, but you can do both,' that is exactly the statement that created confusion and brought great incitement. As a party, Religious Zionism was the most problematic element within this coalition."

Regarding the law freezing the arrest of haredi draft evaders, which was struck down by the Supreme Court, Maklev said, "Passing the arrests law was not a mistake."

"We knew from the outset that we were heading for a confrontation with the Supreme Court. Every law that the Supreme Court strikes down only further undermines the legitimacy of the Supreme Court itself."