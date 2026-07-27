A closed-door hearing will take place on Monday in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Subcommittee for Intelligence to address attempts by hostile nations to influence Israel's upcoming electoral process.

Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Director David Zini will present intelligence to committee members concerning indications of foreign meddling. Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, who serves as Chairman of the Central Elections Committee, is also scheduled to testify.

During the classified session, the Shin Bet chief plans to brief lawmakers on findings regarding the security establishment's tracking and monitoring capabilities related to illicit funding aimed at shaping domestic political outcomes.

Meanwhile, MK Amit Halevi (Likud) claimed that Iranian actors are actively working to compromise the upcoming Knesset elections.

According to Halevi, this represents a calculated campaign to manipulate public perception, bring down Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government, and pave the way for a left-wing coalition.

"Iranian forces are trying to sabotage the Knesset elections in order to oust Netanyahu and the right, and install the left in power," Halevi asserted. "This isn't speculation - we have clear indications of it."

Halevi emphasized that oversight and security agencies are taking aggressive steps to counter the threat and prevent external interference in the democratic process. "We are moving to thwart any such attempt to protect your vote and your sovereignty as Israeli citizens."