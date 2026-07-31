MK Yoav Segalovitz from Yesh Atid is considering joining Mansour Abbas's United Arab List (Ra'am) and running on its behalf in the next Knesset elections.

According to a report by Ynet, Segalovitz is currently on vacation in Thailand and is expected to return to Israel next week.

Immediately upon his return, he is scheduled to meet with Abbas to reach an agreement and finalize the details needed for the move.

Figures from a survey conducted for the Islamist party indicate that Segalovitz is the only Jewish politician who enjoys great trust among the Arab public. Therefore, such a move could have significant effects on Ra'am's status and power.

Abbas has been trying to promote Segalovitz's addition to the party for a while, with the perception that including a prominent Jewish representative will respond to the claims directed against the faction by Knesset members and activists on the right.

Along with this, Abbas is also considering changing the party's name to something more accessible and attractive to potential voters from the Jewish sector.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded: “The truth has finally come out. For years, I said that Segalovitz paid money to crime families and strengthened them, and today there is proof: he is joining Mansour Abbas on a joint list that will greatly please the crime gangs. We took away the money that Segalovitz and Bennett transferred to crime families under the Muslim Brotherhood government. Now Segalovitz and Mansour, in a joint comeback, want to give it back to them."