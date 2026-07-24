A new Maariv poll shows the Likud party dropping two seats to just 20, while Yashar!, led by Gadi Eisenkot, climbs to a new high of 23 seats.

According to the poll, published Friday morning, if elections were held today, the Yashar! party would win 23 Knesset seats, followed closely by the Likud with 20 seats.

The Bennett-Lapid "Together" party would win 17 seats, making it third-largest in the Knesset.

Among the smaller parties, the Democrats would win 11 seats, and Yisrael Beytenu 10 seats.

Three parties - United Torah Judaism (UTJ), Otzma Yehudit, and Shas - are expected to win eight seats each; and three more parties - Hadash-Ta'al, Ra'am (United Arab List) and the Religious Zionist Party are expected to win five seats each.

Chili Tropper and Yoaz Hendel's party, the Arab "Balad" party, and Benny Gantz's Blue and White are all expected to fail to cross the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the center-left parties are expected to win 61 seats, while the current coalition parties would win 49 seats. The remaining 10 seats would be held by the Arab parties.