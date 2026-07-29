Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is exploring the possibility of conducting Likud’s next primary election digitally, Kan 11 News revealed on Tuesday evening.

The Prime Minister's initiative took shape after he was impressed by the execution of the digital primaries held by The Democrats, which operated securely and yielded exceptionally high turnout.

Beyond his impression of the rival party's move, the primary motivation behind the willingness to reform the voting system is concern over potential security escalations.

In addition to addressing security threats, the proposed method offers two other major advantages: first, transitioning to digital voting is expected to save millions of shekels for the party.

Second, the move could curb the influence of various pressure groups, which traditionally exert their power in and around physical polling stations.