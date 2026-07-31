Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed developments on the security and diplomatic fronts, emphasizing that Israel remains determined to achieve all of its strategic objectives while relying on close and productive cooperation with the United States.

Speaking at a conference of the Likud Group led by Ofer Ayubi in Jerusalem, Katz stressed the government's commitment to combining domestic initiatives with broad security and diplomatic efforts.

"We want to continue moving forward, promote significant initiatives, and act in creative and unconventional ways to achieve the goals we have set," he said.

Regarding the U.S. administration, Katz said the strategic relationship between Israel and the United States remains a cornerstone of Israel's national security doctrine. He noted that senior Israeli officials recently held important meetings with members of the American administration aimed at strengthening coordination between the two countries.

The minister also spoke about U.S. President Donald Trump's support for Israel and his commitment to the Jewish state.

"I believe Trump will continue to lead the policy he has declared, and ultimately the world will understand that there is no real alternative to this path," Katz said.

Addressing the campaign against Iran, Katz said Israel continues to act decisively against every threat posed by Tehran, whether originating from Iran itself or through its regional proxies.

"In Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and everywhere else, there is no quiet. We continue to act to ensure the security of the State of Israel," he said.

Katz stated that Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities twice was unprecedented and dealt a severe blow to Tehran's capabilities.

"We destroyed Iran's nuclear program and removed an existential threat to the State of Israel. Now our responsibility is to ensure that they cannot rebuild it," he said.

The defense minister revealed that months before the strikes, Israel's defense establishment had already been instructed to prepare for the possibility of additional operations against Iran.

"We knew that Ali Khamenei would try to restore Iran's nuclear program and military capabilities, and therefore we instructed the IDF to be prepared for another strike if necessary," he said.

Katz praised the IDF's performance, saying the military had carried out its missions with precision and professionalism. He also highlighted cooperation with the United States and President Trump as another major achievement.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu succeeded in doing something no one before him had achieved-bringing the United States to act alongside Israel against Iran. Together we delivered a severe blow to the Iranian regime," he said.

Katz added that Israel continues to monitor regional developments, including issues related to energy routes and the Strait of Hormuz.

"If the Iranians strike us, we will respond with full force. That is our policy, and it is absolutely clear. We inflicted severe damage on Iran's military and strategic infrastructure. Anyone wondering what happened there-the answer is simple: Iran suffered a very heavy blow."

He added that Israel would only join the recent US strikes on Iran "if Trump asks."

The defense minister said the lessons of the October 7 attack had fundamentally reshaped Israel's security doctrine and that the country would never again allow terrorist organizations to establish themselves along its borders.

"In the past, we were told that limited operations were enough, that we could allow workers from Gaza to enter Israel and continue with routine life. Today there are no longer any such dilemmas," Katz said. "We see the reality on the ground-there is no going back to what existed before October 7."

According to Katz, the IDF now operates under a new security doctrine that prioritizes protecting Israeli communities by maintaining control over areas from which threats can emerge.

"The IDF's role is to protect Israeli residents from the other side of the border, not to wait for the enemy to reach our communities. We protect Israel's citizens and do not rely on anyone else's guarantees."

Katz emphasized that this policy is being implemented not only in the Gaza Strip but also in southern Lebanon, Syria, and Judea and Samaria. He said Israel has no intention of withdrawing from areas where a security presence is required to prevent terrorism from reemerging.

Discussing IDF operations in Judea and Samaria, the defense minister said that, for the first time since the Six-Day War, Israeli forces had operated extensively inside the refugee camps of Jenin, Nur Shams, and Tulkarm.

"We dismantled the terrorist infrastructure, evacuated a large portion of the population from the combat zones, and the IDF has remained on the ground to prevent the terrorists from returning," he said.

According to Katz, the results are already evident.

"We are seeing an approximately 80 percent decline in terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria. That is the result of a clear policy-not simply entering and leaving, but maintaining control of the area for as long as necessary. And if needed, we will act in additional locations as well."

Katz also addressed the expansion of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, noting that the government had recently approved a series of significant decisions.

"We are strengthening not only security but also settlement. The government has approved the establishment of 104 new communities in Judea and Samaria, along with approximately 160 new farms. This is an unprecedented move that reflects our commitment to strengthening Israel's presence in the region," he said.

Concluding his remarks, Katz reiterated that Israel will continue adhering to its new security doctrine and will no longer allow terrorist organizations to establish themselves near its borders.

"We will not return to the reality that led to October 7. We will act wherever necessary to ensure the security of the citizens of Israel."

Addressing domestic issues, Katz also declared that the government intends to complete its judicial reform agenda. "We will complete the judicial reform," he said.