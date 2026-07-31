The United States and Israel are discussing the possibility of imposing a land blockade on Iran, according to a report published by the British newspaper The Telegraph.

According to the report, the proposal is one of several options being examined by U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of an effort to intensify economic pressure on the Iranian regime.

During a meeting at the White House on Tuesday between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, the two leaders discussed various ways of increasing pressure on Iran.

According to the report, the plan under consideration involves a diplomatic and economic initiative aimed at persuading countries bordering Iran, as well as its regional partners, to tighten or completely close their border crossings with the Islamic Republic. The objective would be to cripple Iran's flow of goods by severely restricting its imports and exports.

A source familiar with the discussions told The Telegraph that President Trump believes his current strategy of reopening the Strait of Hormuz has run its course. As a result, he is reportedly considering additional escalation measures that could force Iran back to the negotiating table.