תיעוד מחיסול המחבל דובר צה״ל

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) on Thursday struck in the Gaza City area and eliminated terrorist Abd al-Rahim Abd al-Hay Youssef Kardi, a Hamas deputy cell commander, who worked simultaneously as a doctor in the Al-Shifa hospital, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Friday.

Kardi infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre. At the start of the war, he was involved in holding hostage Romi Gonen in the area of Gaza City and in the Al-Shifa hospital. He was also involved in holding the body of Corporal Noa Marciano in the area of Gaza City following her murder and until the IDF rescued her body .

Throughout the war and in recent months, Kardi continued to advance terror attacks targeting IDF troops and Israeli civilians. The terrorist posed a threat to the troops and was eliminated in an aerial strike, said the IDF statement.

“This is an additional example of Hamas terrorists exploiting civilian institutions and having civilian roles while concealing their affiliation with the terrorist organization and participating in terrorist activities," said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, which added that prior to the strike, steps were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

The IDF noted that troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat.

Gonen responded to the elimination of Kardi in a social media post on Friday evening, writing, “This terrorist is in hell today and I am alive. His death will not erase anything, but without a doubt justice was done with him. Until the last one of them!"

Elimination of Abd al-Rahim Kardi IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Earlier on Friday, the IDF announced that it struck in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday and eliminated terrorist Ahmed Hussein Mohammed Kafina , Commander of the central Gaza area in the terrorist organization Kataeb al-Mujahideen.

Mohammed Kafina infiltrated Israel during the October 7th Massacre and commanded the terrorists who infiltrated with him. He took part in the abduction of Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or and directed the abduction of Sudthisak Rinthalak.

During the war and recently, Mohammed Kafina has advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)