רום ברסלבסקי השלים את האות האחרונה מתוך האינסטגרם של רום ברסלבסקי

Survivor of Hamas captivity Rom Braslavski shared footage to social media on Monday from an event celebrating the dedication of a Torah scroll written in his honor.

According to Braskavski, the scroll was written when he was in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, but the final letter was saved for him to return and complete it.

The writing of the scroll was initiated by Tzachi Amoyal, who dedicated it "to the hasty return of the abducted soldier Rom Braslavski." Amoyal left over the final letter in the scroll and refused to fill it in until Rom returned from captivity.

In his social media post, Braslavski wrote, "Tzachi left one last letter in the scroll and refused to conclude the writing of the scroll until I leave the house of bondage, am freed, and come to write the final letter in the scroll.

He noted that "Tzachi was close to giving up and wanted to finish the scroll, but he waited two years for me to finish it. And it happened." He added: "Father, thank you for the privilege of having a Torah scroll in my name."