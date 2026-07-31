The IDF announced on Friday that it struck in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday and eliminated the terrorist Ahmed Hussein Mohammed Kafina, Commander of the central Gaza area in the terrorist organization Kataeb al-Mujahideen.

Mohammed Kafina infiltrated Israel during the October 7th Massacre and commanded the terrorists who infiltrated with him. He took part in the abduction of Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or and directed the abduction of Sudthisak Rinthalak.

During the war and recently, Mohammed Kafina has advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

The IDF noted that the terrorist posed an immediate threat to the troops and was eliminated in a precise aerial strike.