ניפוץ דלת הכניסהמצלמת אבטחה

The Tel Aviv District Central Unit arrested a Ramat Gan resident in his 40s on Thursday on suspicion of shattering the glass entrance doors of the Channel 12 News headquarters in Tel Aviv and leaving behind a threatening note. The suspect has been taken in for questioning.

The incident occurred on Monday, marking the second time in less than a month that the entrance doors to the Channel 12 offices in Tel Aviv were smashed.

A threatening letter was discovered near the entrance, stating that unless a public apology was issued regarding the Sde Teiman affair, the author would continue their actions. The note ominously warned that "next time, the brick will be aimed at one of your heads."

The letter added that even an apology "without sincere intent" would be accepted, alongside a warning that "it would be a shame for someone to end up dead." It also contained a list of past and present defense officials, with the phrase "dangerous traitor" written next to their names.

Police stated that the investigation was conducted jointly by the Tel Aviv Central Unit, the Ayalon Crime Fighting Unit, and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). A gag order was initially placed on the case and was lifted with the official police release. The suspect is alleged to have thrown rocks at the front door before fleeing the scene and leaving the threatening note behind.

According to law enforcement, intensive investigative efforts led to the suspect's identification, and detectives from the Tel Aviv Central Unit made the arrest this afternoon. The investigation remains ongoing.