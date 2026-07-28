A total of 185 cadets graduated from the Israel Police's dedicated officers course and were commissioned as officers during a ceremony held Monday evening at the National Police College in Beit Shemesh.

The event was attended by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levi, senior police commanders, the head of the Training Department, graduates' families and invited guests.

The officers course is one of the police's primary leadership programs, preparing commanders for roles in operations, investigations and intelligence. During the program, cadets underwent intensive training in police procedures, leadership, operational readiness and command responsibilities, while also studying the legacy of fallen security personnel.

As part of their training, the cadets participated in the Witnesses in Uniform educational delegation to Poland to deepen their understanding of the Holocaust and commemorate its victims. In addition, 73 graduates completed undergraduate degrees in multidisciplinary studies through the University of Haifa under the police's academic program.

Among the graduates was Omri Gvili, the brother of fallen police officer Ran Gvili, who was killed during the October 7th massacre and was the last hostage recovered from Gaza. Police officials said his commissioning as an officer symbolizes the continuation of his brother's legacy of leadership, resilience and service.

Addressing the graduates, Commissioner Levi said, "Rank is not only a symbol on the shoulder. Rank is responsibility. It is the ability to remain steady when everything around you shakes and the commitment to continue even when the road grows longer."

Reflecting on the October 7th massacre, Levi praised police officers who were among the first to confront the terrorists. "The police officers of Israel Police stood with their bodies as the first line of containment," he said. Speaking directly to Omri Gvili, Levi added, "You carry your brother's legacy into the command ranks of Israel Police, on your shoulders, in your heart, and in every decision you make as a commander."

The head of the Training Department urged the new officers to lead with courage and integrity, telling them to pursue the police's mission while remaining worthy commanders and worthy people. She also paid tribute to police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, saying their sacrifice would continue to guide future generations.