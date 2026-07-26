Northern District police arrested a 39-year-old resident of Maghar suspected of incitement after allegedly posting a comment on social media in response to a video from the Havat Gilad attack that called for violence against settlers.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of incitement to racism, publicly calling for a terror act, and additional offenses. During a search of his home, police said they found two M16 magazines loaded with ammunition, fireworks, more than NIS 100,000 in cash, and other findings.

The suspect was questioned, and a court approved the police request to extend his detention until Tuesday.

Police said they would continue taking action against incitement and against those who praise, identify with, or encourage the actions of terror organizations.