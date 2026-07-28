ניפוץ דלת הכניסה מצלמת אבטחה

For the second time in less than a month, the glass door at the entrance to the Channel 12 building in Tel Aviv was found shattered on Tuesday morning.

At the same time, a similar incident was reported at the offices of the Haaretz newspaper in the city. Law enforcement is examining whether the two incidents are connected and if they were carried out by the same individual.

Following the incident, a letter addressed to the journalists at Channel 12 was found. The letter reads, "Until you ask for forgiveness for the Sde Teiman case, I won't stop. Next time, the brick will be aimed at one of your heads."

The letter continued its threats: "Even an apology without meaning it is fine. Take this letter seriously, it's too bad, because in the end, someone will die." The letter also includes a list of former and current defense officials, calling them "dangerous traitors," and concluding: "G-d's judgment will be upon all of you."

Following the incident, Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke with Police Commissioner Danny Levi, stressing the severity of the recurring incidents of violence against Channel 12 and the severe death threats against journalists and media outlets in general. Emphasized that a reality in which violence is used as a means of intimidation and silencing voices in Israeli society is unacceptable.

The commissioner responded that he sees the matter with severity and will hold an urgent meeting on the matter in light of the developments.

The Israel Police said on Tuesday morning, “Officers from the South Tel Aviv Police Station have opened an investigation into an incident involving damage to the entrance door of an office building in southern Tel Aviv. A short while ago, during a routine patrol, officers identified damage to the entrance door of a building on Haskalah Street in southern Tel Aviv."

“Officers have begun collecting evidence and investigating the incident in an effort to identify those responsible."

Channel 12 responded: “We are waking up to another morning-the second in less than a month, in which dangerous violence has struck and smashed the entrance to our newsroom. This is a real alarm bell. The blood of Channel 12 journalists is not expendable. The Government of Israel and the communications minister must stop their inflammatory and unrestrained attacks on the free press, which also lead to serious acts. The Israel Police must act immediately to prevent this dangerous violence. We will not be deterred by the legislation, the incitement, or the violence."