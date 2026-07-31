US administration officials and members of the Gaza Board of Peace spoke with reporters on Thursday night regarding the historic agreement announced by President Donald Trump, under which Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip will disarm.

Senior administration officials emphasized the close coordination with Jerusalem throughout the negotiation process, saying that the Americans coordinated “very closely" with Israel at every step. The officials acknowledged that the Israelis were extremely skeptical, but added “they are not being asked to do much right now". They further stated that this agreement is not based on trust, but on fulfilling conditions on the ground and added that Washington will ensure that Israel honors its commitments as well.

At the same time, a senior US official noted that Israel was dissatisfied with the decision to include Turkey and Qatar on the Board of Peace executive. Despite this, he maintained that both nations - alongside Egypt - played a vital role in advancing the process and exerting heavy pressure on Hamas to reach terms.

A US official added that "if Israel refuses the agreement, President Trump will be disappointed."

A Gaza Board of Peace representative noted that, for the first time, Hamas and all other factions have agreed to accept the framework in full alongside its implementation plan. The official stated that there will be an “absolute monopoly" on weapons, and that Hamas will completely step down from governing Gaza. According to the official, by the end of the process, the transitional government established by the Board of Peace will hold complete control over weaponry in the Strip.

American officials clarified that the planned technocratic government will serve as "an alternative to both the Palestinian Authority and Hamas." They also revealed that Tehran attempted to derail negotiations: "Iran tried to convince Hamas to reject the deal, but the US managed to overcome that."

According to the officials, the demilitarization plan is expected to launch in the coming weeks and unfold in gradual phases. They explained that the first weapons handed over will belong to the local police, followed by the dismantling of heavy weaponry, and added that all military activity in Gaza will need to cease as part of implementation.

The officials stated that the disarmament process will take time, but noted that over the past eight months, the Americans have already worked to ensure Gaza residents receive aid without Hamas benefiting from it.

President Trump announced the agreement earlier on Thursday in a post on Truth Social, hailing the agreement as “a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY."

"This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people. At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks," Trump wrote.

Trump’s announcement came hours after Channel 13 News revealed that Hamas had asked Trump for a 10- to 15-year long-term truce in Gaza.

According to the report, Hamas leaders drafted a letter in English that was sent to the White House. In it, they tell President Trump that they are prepared to honor an agreement and disarm, but request a long-term ceasefire under which Israel would refrain from attacking Gaza, cease targeted killings of senior Hamas officials, and begin a gradual withdrawal of its forces from the Strip.

Israeli officials have rejected the proposal, describing it as a Hamas "spin." They argue that its terms do not correspond to the Trump framework agreed upon in October of last year.

Earlier on Thursday, a senior Israeli diplomatic official stressed that the issue of Gaza did not come up at all during the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump in Washington this week.

The official stressed, “Israel is demanding the complete disarmament of Hamas, including the removal of all weapons from the Gaza Strip and the territory's full demilitarization, as a precondition for any process. The reported 15-point document does not provide an adequate response to these demands, and Israel has conveyed its reservations on the matter to envoy Tony Blair."

He added, “There will be no Israeli withdrawal from the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip before Hamas is disarmed and the Strip is fully demilitarized."