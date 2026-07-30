Intensive talks are taking place in Cairo, aiming to push the Hamas terror group into promising to disarm and transfer governance of the Gaza Strip to an international stabilization force, two regional sources said.

According to the sources, the sides are considering holding an official signing ceremony within the next 24 hours.

According to a Channel 13 News report, the Cairo negotiations are attended by a senior Hamas delegation, under the auspices of Egyptian intelligence and with the involvement of Qatar and Turkey. The sources said progress has been made following heavy pressure by the mediators on the Hamas leadership and demands from the US administration.

One source said most of the issues have already been resolved, though disagreements remain over what were described as "technical" matters, chief among them the mechanism for disarmament. One option under discussion is for Hamas to transfer its weapons to a third party who is not the Palestinian Authority.

The report added that the Trump administration is pressing to advance the announcement quickly, with hopes of completing the process as by Friday, provided there is no major security development.

According to the sources, Israel has been updated on the details of the negotiations. However, officials believe Hamas' apparent willingness to move forward stems not from an ideological shift but from heavy diplomatic pressure exerted by regional mediators.

The sources also claimed the initiative is intended to portray Israel as obstructing implementation of Trump's plan, and to shift responsibility to Jerusalem should the effort fail to produce a final deal.