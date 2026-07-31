US President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that the international Board of Peace has reached a major diplomatic accord securing the full demilitarization of terrorist organizations factions in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump hailed the milestone, stating, "Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza. This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY."

"This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people. At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks," Trump wrote.

Detailing the execution of the accord, the president noted that the process represents "a major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan. The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors."

Reflecting on the change in conditions over the past year, Trump contrasted current progress with previous hostilities.

"One year ago there was a violent raging war, humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity. We have made historic progress and there is still much work to do," he noted.

Trump extended credit to regional partners and diplomatic aides involved in the negotiations.

"I want to thank the mediators - Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye - for their important efforts, and especially my outstanding team, whose tireless work made this historic breakthrough possible," he shared.

Addressing long-term security concerns, the president underscored,"The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild!"

Reiterating the vision for local governance and stability, Trump emphasized, "Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE."

The president concluded his announcement by celebrating the diplomatic breakthrough:

"CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL ON THIS AMAZING DEVELOPMENT, THAT EVERYBODY SAID COULD NEVER BE ACHIEVED!"

A senior American official quoted by Channel 12 News commented on the agreements, stating that sensitive and complex negotiations conducted in recent months led to a breakthrough. The official added that on-the-ground implementation of the agreement is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The official noted that Israeli leadership was dissatisfied with the US decision to include Turkey and Qatar in the Board of Peace. However, he maintained that both nations - alongside Egypt - played a crucial role in advancing the process and exerting pressure on Hamas to reach an agreement.

Trump’s announcement came hours after Channel 13 News revealed that Hamas had asked Trump for a 10- to 15-year long-term truce in Gaza.

According to the report, Hamas leaders drafted a letter in English that was sent to the White House. In it, they tell President Trump that they are prepared to honor an agreement and disarm, but request a long-term ceasefire under which Israel would refrain from attacking Gaza, cease targeted killings of senior Hamas officials, and begin a gradual withdrawal of its forces from the Strip.

Israeli officials have rejected the proposal, describing it as a Hamas "spin." They argue that its terms do not correspond to the Trump framework agreed upon in October of last year.

Earlier on Thursday, a senior Israeli diplomatic official stressed that the issue of Gaza did not come up at all during the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump in Washington this week.

The official stressed, “Israel is demanding the complete disarmament of Hamas, including the removal of all weapons from the Gaza Strip and the territory's full demilitarization, as a precondition for any process. The reported 15-point document does not provide an adequate response to these demands, and Israel has conveyed its reservations on the matter to envoy Tony Blair."

He added, “There will be no Israeli withdrawal from the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip before Hamas is disarmed and the Strip is fully demilitarized."