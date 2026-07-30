חוסל מפקד חמאס שהשתתף בטבח ב-7 באוקטובר צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF eliminated a sniper cell commander in Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion and a terrorist who infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7th

On Monday, the IDF struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated Ahmad Hisham Mahmoud Louh, a sniper cell commander in Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion.

Mahmoud Louh served as the last sniper cell commander in Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion. His elimination joins a series of eliminations of sniper cell commanders in the Nuseirat Battalion.

In an additional strike in the northern Gaza Strip earlier this week (Monday), the IDF eliminated the terrorist Mahmoud Ali Mahmoud Taroush, a platoon commander in Hamas’ military wing.

Mahmoud Taroush infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre.

"Throughout the war and recently, the terrorists attempted to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians," the IDF added. "The terrorists posed a threat to the troops and were eliminated in precise aerial strikes."

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat."