IDF strikes Hamas weapons storage facilities

The IDF and Shin Bet struck in several areas in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night and dismantled four Hamas weapon storage facilities.

According to the IDF, among the weapons being stored in the facilities were Kalashnikov assault rifles, explosive devices, additional ammunition, and military equipment.

The IDF stated that the weapons were set to harm IDF troops operating in the area of the Yellow Line and Israeli civilians, and were dismantled to remove the threat.

The military wrote in a statement that "Hamas continues to systematically violate the ceasefire agreement, while attempting to rehabilitate its military capabilities."

It added that "IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat."