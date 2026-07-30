The State Attorney's Office has filed an indictment with the Central District Court in Lod against Binyamin Yosef Haim Friedrich, charging him with aggravated murder with intent in the killing of Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Amos Guetta, as well as aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a knife.

According to the indictment, Rabbi Guetta, who led a yeshiva on Bar Yochai Street in Netanya, was in serious medical condition and was legally classified as a "helpless person." He was bedridden, connected to medical equipment, and required constant supervision.

The indictment alleges that Friedrich decided in advance to kill the rabbi. Prosecutors say he then took a knife with a 21-centimeter blade from the yeshiva kitchen, concealed it in his pants, and arrived at the rabbi's home at 5:39 a.m.

According to the indictment, the defendant asked the rabbi's caregiver, Yaakov, to allow him into the rabbi's room so that he could recite a chapter of Psalms beside his bed. After Yaakov granted the request, the defendant entered the room, stood at the foot of the bed, quietly recited a prayer for several seconds, and then pulled out the knife and stabbed the rabbi in the area between the chest and abdomen.

The indictment further states that when Yaakov attempted to restrain the attacker, a struggle ensued during which the caregiver injured his hand. Despite Yaakov's efforts to stop him, the defendant allegedly continued the attack, stabbing Rabbi Guetta three more times in the abdomen before the knife fell from his hand.

According to the indictment, Friedrich fled the scene, leaving Rabbi Guetta critically wounded in his bed. As Yaakov chased him toward the exit, the defendant allegedly turned toward him, raised his fists in a threatening gesture, and escaped from the house.

The prosecution has charged Friedrich with aggravated murder with intent, alleging that he planned the attack in advance and carried it out against a legally helpless victim. He is also charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a knife.