An indictment was filed Thursday evening with the military court against terrorist Shadi Juma, detailing his direct involvement in the murder of Ido Zoldan in November 2007, nearly two decades ago.

The indictment was made possible following Juma's arrest about six weeks ago in Qalqilya during a joint operation by the IDF, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and the Gideonim Unit.

The arrest took place immediately after Juma was released from a lengthy prison sentence served in Palestinian Authority prisons, where he had been held from the time of the attack until recently.

According to the indictment, the attack was the result of careful planning and a premeditated roadside ambush.

"On November 19, 2007, Juma joined two additional accomplices, and together they formulated a detailed operational plan to carry out a targeted shooting attack against Jewish residents traveling on the main roads. The defendant and his accomplices traveled together to obtain weapons and prepare the vehicle that would be used both to carry out the attack and to facilitate their escape, while coordinating among themselves the manner in which the shooting would be executed and the specific weapons to be used," the indictment states.

The indictment further states: "After completing the logistical preparations, the three members of the cell went into the field to locate vehicles driven by Israeli civilians. They agreed in advance that they would positively confirm the victim's Jewish identity before opening fire, and they began lying in wait for passing vehicles. After identifying the car driven by the late Ido Zoldan, they closed in on it with their own vehicle. At that point, one of Juma's accomplices opened fire at close range directly at Zoldan with the intent to kill him. As a result of the shooting, Ido Zoldan was killed. Immediately after carrying out the attack, Juma and his accomplices fled the scene."

The military prosecution has charged Juma with "causing death with intent while acting in concert," the military-law equivalent of the offense of murder.