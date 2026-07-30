מעצר נהג האמבולנס המואשם בריגול צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The Haifa District Attorney's Office filed a serious indictment Thursday morning with the Haifa District Court against Amir Hisham Mohammed Titi, a 34-year-old resident of Bi'ina, accusing him of carrying out security-related missions on behalf of Iranian intelligence.

Titi was arrested by undercover Border Police officers from the Tactical Brigade. According to the investigation, he worked as an ambulance driver and exploited the freedom of movement and access his job provided to hospitals across Israel.

Prosecutors allege that he passed photographs and intelligence on hospital emergency and routine preparedness to his Iranian handler. During one visit to a hospital in northern Israel, he also allegedly photographed a senior public figure who was present at the facility.

In addition to the activities he allegedly carried out under the cover of his position as a medical worker, Titi was tasked with photographing and gathering information at other locations as well. Among other assignments, he documented Hostages Square in Tel Aviv while holding a sign bearing the hostages' photographs, filmed a protest at Horev Center in Haifa, and provided footage from a community in the Sharon region where a senior security official resides.

According to the indictment, Titi received tens of thousands of shekels in payment for carrying out the missions. The payments were allegedly transferred through relatives' bank accounts and digital wallets.

Israeli security officials described the offenses as an especially serious case of an Israeli citizen assisting the enemy during wartime.