Osher Peretz, a 22-year-old resident of Dimona has been indicted in the Be'er Sheva District Court after allegedly manufacturing an improvised explosive device and hiding it in a playground in Ashkelon.

According to the indictment, the device contained explosives, a detonation mechanism, and metal screws intended to maximize its destructive impact. It was discovered inside bushes near the playground and safely neutralized by a police bomb disposal unit.

Prosecutors said the location of the explosive device posed a risk of mass casualties, including children.

Late last year, i24NEWS reported that a teenager playing the "Pokémon Go" app during a family trip to the Mamshit National Park, near Dimona, stumbled upon an unusual weapons cache while climbing a cliff as part of a task in the game.

The cache contained three fully equipped M16 rifles, rifle and handgun magazines, and a military vest and coat.

It is believed that the weapons were hidden in a way that allowed for quick retrieval and immediate operational use - hundreds of meters from the sensitive facility.

Police sources estimate that the weapons were stolen from an IDF base by a criminal gang, likely from the Bedouin community.

The incident was immediately reported to security forces by the family, and the authorities who were called to the scene removed the weapons and launched an investigation.