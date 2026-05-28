Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara ordered that a serious indictment be filed against Yonatan Urich in the “Bild" affair.

The indictment against Urich will be filed on charges of transmitting secret information with intent to harm State security, transmitting secret information, possessing secret information, and destroying evidence.

He will be added as a defendant alongside Eli Feldstein and Ari Rosenfeld. In addition, a principled decision was made to indict Israel Einhorn as well; Einhorn is refusing to return to Israel.

Urich responded to the decision in a post on his X account, writing: "Interesting that the outgoing Attorney General spared me execution."

Urich’s attorneys, Amit Hadad and Noa Milstein, responded: "The prosecution’s decision to file an indictment against Yonatan Urich in the Bild case is mistaken and detached from the evidence, which contradicts the prosecution’s theory and demolishes the claims against Urich from the ground up."

"Honorable Judge, President Menachem Mizrahi, who is familiar with all the investigative materials in the case, determined that there is not a shred of evidence that Urich was involved in the leak. Instead of closing a baseless case, as would have been proper, the Prosecutor's Office is clinging by force to a hollow and unnecessary case. As in the ‘witness harassment’ case - in which it turned out that the witness was not harassed - this case too will be closed. Yonatan Urich acted lawfully, and his only sin is his work on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," Urich’s attorneys concluded.