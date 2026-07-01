זירת הרצח בנתניה צילום: דוברות מד"א

Rabbi Amos Guetta, a 75-year-old yeshiva head from Netanya, was stabbed to death Wednesday morning by one of his disciples after the assailant arrived at the yeshiva where the rabbi was praying.

Magen David Adom paramedics rushed to the scene and found him critically injured, providing life-saving treatment before evacuating Rabbi Guetta to Laniado Hospital while performing CPR. At the hospital, doctors fought for Rabbi Guetta's life, but were eventually forced to pronounce him dead.

Police launched an investigation and said the incident appears to be criminal in nature. According to a preliminary investigation, the rabbi was stabbed by one of his followers, who is believed to be mentally unstable. Witnesses said the suspect asked to pray with Rabbi Guetta before approaching him, stabbing him multiple times, and fleeing the scene. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

MDA medics Maor Branch and Yonatan Yankelevitz said, "We found the victim unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, suffering from severe penetrative wounds to his body. We provided advanced life-saving treatment, including prolonged resuscitation efforts, and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition while we continued fighting for his life."

Netanya Mayor Avi Slama paid tribute to Rabbi Guetta, saying, "This is a difficult morning for the city of Netanya. With deep sorrow and great pain, I received the bitter news of the passing of the holy kabbalist Rabbi Amos Guetta. Rabbi Amos was a great Torah scholar, a beacon of light, and a pillar of Torah and kindness in the city of Netanya."

"For many years, he illuminated the lives of tens of thousands of residents, brought people closer together, strengthened souls, and served as a source of guidance, blessing, and hope for families in Israel and around the world. At this difficult time, on behalf of the residents of Netanya, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife Haviva, his children, his dear family, his students, and all who cherished him."