The family of Benayahu Melet, deputy security coordinator of Havat Gilad who was murdered in a terror attack last week, concluded the traditional week of mourning by visiting the site where Benayahu was killed.

In a Thursday morning visit to the Sela Ridge in Samaria, Boaz Melet, Benayahu's father, said: "From this place, I wish to call on the army to take military control of the ridgeline that dominates this area."

"If they do not control this commanding ridge, they will also not be able to carry out terror attacks on the road below or against Jews who come to hike in the Land of Israel simply because they are Jews.

"Alongside military control, we must strengthen our hold on this area by establishing Jewish communities here. Let all of Israel's enemies know that whoever sheds Jewish blood will face consequences, and we will deepen our roots in the Land of Israel even further, despite all those who seek to uproot us and drive us out of here. There should be Jews living in these homes, not terrorist murderers."

A new settlement outpost has already been established at the site, and the family called on government officials and IDF commanders to order the military to take control of the ridgeline through a permanent military presence, alongside the establishment of additional Jewish communities in the area.