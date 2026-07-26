Major Yuval Ezra, who was murdered in the shooting attack near Havat Gilad on Friday, was laid to rest on Sunday at the Beit Dagan Military Cemetery.

Yuval's mother eulogized him: "My Yuvalush, I can't believe that I'm sitting here and writing to you. The permanent smile that never left your lips; no one didn't fall in love with you immediately. You touched so many people, you had an impact, and you loved it so much. You are in our hearts forever. We parted at Camp Shura (the IDF morgue); I kissed you. I love you, my child. Thank you."

Timor, his fiancé, parted from him: "My love, you were my entire world, and I was yours. I want to say thank you. Thank you for the beautiful years you gave me. Thank you for being the best son to your parents, which caused me to love you. Everyone loved you, you know that. I remember the first time I saw you at Camp Shifta, when I started the commanders' course, and you were my commander. I saw you and said, 'Wow.' You would come when I was on guard duty and sit with me until 6 in the morning. Look how many people love you.

Yuval's brother, Ariel, eulogized, "We were like twins; he was the best friend in the world. He is the source of pride at home. A hero of Israel, a role model. The number of people here proves what we already knew."

His sister lamented, "Yuval, my little brother, there aren't enough words. It's hard for me to talk as if you aren't here. You are this world's greatest loss. A long list of people will still speak about you. You were an angel already when you were alive, a people's person and a man who is all good. For a long and substantial part of your life, you were ours and the military's, your soldiers', this was your purpose, and that's who you were."

Major Ezra, aged 27, from Herzliya, was killed alongside Master Sergeant (Res.) Benayahu Melet, a member of Havat Gilad's emergency response team. The two rushed to assist a group of hikers who had come under attack in the area. During the rescue effort, a terrorist grabbed Melet's weapon and opened fire, killing the two and wounding several others.