Prime Minister Netanyahu meets US Senator Sheehy Itay Beit-On/GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday at Blair House in Washington with US Senator Tim Sheehy (R-MT).

"I want to thank you for your unbelievable support, your courageous and clear championing of our alliance and our values. You've been a wonderful friend, and I want to express the gratitude of the people of Israel, the State of Israel. Thank you," Netanyahu told Sheehy.

Senator Sheehy responded and told the Prime Minister, "Well, it's easy to have friends when it's sunny and everyone's happy, but when you're under siege, that's when your true friends come out."

Netanyahu replied, “And that's exactly what you've shown. So thank you", to which Senator Sheehy said, "Absolutely, it's an honor to do it."

During his visit to Washington, Netanyahu also met with other lawmakers, including US Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR).

During the meeting, Netanyahu said, "I’m delighted to see you again, Senator Cotton, you’ve been a great, great friend of Israel, none better."

“I know you’re a champion of the Israel-American alliance, which enhances the security of both our countries, and I want to thank you for your constant support and your indefatigable defense of Israel and the common values that make our countries great," the Prime Minister added.

Senator Cotton thanked Netanyahu and added, “I appreciate it and I appreciate your support for our nation."

Also on Wednesday, Netanyahu met with US Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), one of the staunchest supporters of Israel in Congress. The Prime Minister thanked Fetterman for continuing to support Israel even as different voices in his party have been critical of the Jewish state.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu met at the White House with President Donald Trump. A White House spokesperson issued a statement following the meeting and described it as "productive and good."

Netanyahu remarked, "This was one of the best conversations I've ever had with the US President."

Senior officials close to the Prime Minister stated: "It was a very good and highly positive meeting. The two leaders discussed all fronts, foremost Iran, and reiterated their shared commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. They also discussed the robust partnership between Israel and the US, as well as various opportunities across the Middle East."