Netanyahu meets Senator Tom Cotton Itay Beit-On/GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday at Blair House in Washington with US Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR).

During the meeting, Netanyahu said, "I’m delighted to see you again, Senator Cotton, you’ve been a great, great friend of Israel, none better."

“I know you’re a champion of the Israel-American alliance, which enhances the security of both our countries, and I want to thank you for your constant support and your indefatigable defense of Israel and the common values that make our countries great," the Prime Minister added.

Senator Cotton thanked Netanyahu and added, “I appreciate it and I appreciate your support for our nation."

Cotton continued, “Israel has proven itself to be the best ally we've had since Great Britain in World War II. That was the last time we had a nation that fought shoulder to shoulder with us, side by side against our common enemy in Iran and against the radical terrorism we face."

“And I will always stand up for and support the United States-Israel alliance because it makes both of our nations safer," he concluded.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu met at the White House with President Donald Trump. A White House spokesperson issued a statement following the meeting and described it as "productive and good."

Netanyahu remarked, "This was one of the best conversations I've ever had with the US President."

Senior officials close to the Prime Minister stated: "It was a very good and highly positive meeting. The two leaders discussed all fronts, foremost Iran, and reiterated their shared commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. They also discussed the robust partnership between Israel and the US, as well as various opportunities across the Middle East."