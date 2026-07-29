Interview from DC | Amb. Tzipi Hotovely, Head of National Public Diplomacy Directorate

Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely, head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate at the Prime Minister's Office, recapped the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump for Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, saying that it was very positive and focused on key issues.

Speaking from Blair House in Washington following the meeting, Hotovely said the discussion between the two leaders lasted approximately 90 minutes and reflected the close relationship between them.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu said it was one of his best meetings with President Trump," she said. "The relationship between the two leaders is very close."

According to Hotovely, the meeting demonstrated that Israel and the current US administration share the same approach on key security issues, particularly Iran.

"For us, it's quite clear that all the issues that were discussed, Israel and America are on the same page. Israel and this administration are on the same page," she said. "There is no daylight between Israel and the approach, the security approach about Iran."

She said both leaders agreed on the objective of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"The main thing was to make sure that Iran wouldn't have a nuclear weapon. There are many ways to reach that goal, but the two leaders were sharing all the options, and there are many options to get to this result."

Hotovely added that "the most important thing" for Israelis is knowing "that at the moment, there is no gap between the Americans and us about the approach, about our security, about the regional issues."

She said the leaders also discussed expanding the Abraham Accords and the possibility of additional countries joining the framework.

Hotovely noted that Israel's security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza were also addressed during the meeting.

"We don't want to be in a situation where we need to change that because Israel needs that for its security," she said.

Asked whether the US merely understands or actively supports Israel's presence in those areas, Hotovely replied, "I can say actually there is a support with what Israel is doing in the security zones in Lebanon and in Gaza and in Syria."

Addressing reports of disagreements between Washington and Jerusalem ahead of the meeting, Hotovely dismissed claims of tensions. "The media loves drama. They don't like good news," she said.

She described the meeting as "a very sincere conversation between two old friends," adding that the outcome "wasn't a surprise" to the Israeli delegation.

"There is a very open conversation, and there are mutual interests," she said.

Hotovely also rejected reports that Netanyahu had traveled to Washington to present new intelligence.

"It is not true. We don't need to come all the way to Washington to deliver intel. We have strong coordination between our agencies, and definitely it wasn't the goal of the meeting."

She said the meeting achieved its objective of confirming the shared Israeli-American position on Iran. "The goal was achieved to understand that we're on the same page about what we want to see when it comes to the nuclear program of Iran. We don't want to see the nuclear program making any progress. We want to make sure Iran won't have nuclear weapons."

"We know that when it comes to our security, we have a strong friend in the White House," she added.

Hotovely also reflected on the funeral ceremony for Senator Lindsey Graham, which Netanyahu and his wife attended during the visit.

"It was very, very emotional," she said, noting the attendance of senators and members of Congress, as well as a private dinner during which the Prime Minister met Graham's sister and successor, Senator Darline Graham.

"I think in general, the legacy of Graham is something that so many people share. So many people are proud of this moral clarity that Lindsey Graham brought to the public discussion about Israel, about the security issues, about the fact that there is evil in the world and you need to fight it."

She added that the ceremony was a meaningful moment for the Prime Minister and his wife. "They felt like people are sharing the values of Lindsey Graham and people are standing behind his legacy for Israel and for all the security needs that both countries have."