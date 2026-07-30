Netanyahu meets Senator John Fetterman Itay Beit-On/GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday at Blair House in Washington with US Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), one of the staunchest supporters of Israel in Congress.

"Senator, it's good to see you again. You've been a stellar patriot, talking about what is good for America, what is good for our alliance, of which you've been a champion, and you've been telling it like it is, with no fear, and just an indefatigable and courageous commitment to the truth, and I want to thank you on behalf of the people of Israel," Netanyahu told Fetterman.

He continued, “Actually, I want to thank you on behalf of free people everywhere, because I've been receiving, from around the world, kudos for your courage and your clarity. So thank you. Thank you."

Senator Fetterman responded by telling Netanyahu that “it was a supreme honor of my time here in the Senate, proud to stand with and for the vision and what Israel is, the miracle that Israel is. I've had the privilege of visiting a couple times, and when you witness it, and you can just realize what a miracle it is."

“And it's been disappointing, as a Democratic politician, how our party continues to behave - and we had the culmination of that, where that worthless mayor in New York, you know, saying these kinds of ridiculous claims. Now I think, as far as I know, I was the only Democrat that was proud to push that trash back, and now here we are. I'm proud to stand with Israel through everything," he added.

Netanyahu told Fetterman, "Well, we're doubly proud to have you as our friend, and I think history will record your contribution to truth and justice. And these are not just words that are coming out from my mouth; they're coming out from my heart and from deeply felt convictions. And we're very proud, very proud of your stats, it's one that will be recorded in my history, for history, for posterity. So thank you".

Fetterman stated, "I'm proud to remain the conscience of the Democratic Party in Congress; not just the Senate, but over in Congress, overall. I've always supported things like last year, Midnight Hammer, or what you were confronting in Gaza, and how necessary it was to destroy Hamas and Hezbollah, and also go after the Iranians with their capabilities."

He continued, “It's always been a just war for me, and people forgot why this was even necessary, and look at the ways these organizations and the way Iran… I don't understand how we've arrived with where we are politically, you know, at least in my party, but I have no regrets. So… thank you for your kind words, and I'm always so sorry for what Israel and the Jewish community has suffered, especially since after 10/7."