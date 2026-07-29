US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night commented in a post on Truth Social on the meeting he held at the White House with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day.

Trump shared photos from the meeting and added, “Had a very good meeting! Obviously, many important subjects were discussed."

A White House spokesperson issued a statement following Tuesday’s meeting between Netanyahu and Trump, saying it was "productive and good."

Prime Minister Netanyahu remarked, "This was one of the best conversations I've ever had with the US President."

Senior officials close to the Prime Minister stated: "It was a very good and highly positive meeting. The two leaders discussed all fronts, foremost Iran, and reiterated their shared commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. They also discussed the robust partnership between Israel and the US, as well as various opportunities across the Middle East."

In an interview with Fox News prior to the meeting, Trump downplayed the significance of the nuclear site at Pickaxe Mountain, where Israeli intelligence assesses centrifuges were recently transferred. "It's not a big deal," he said.

When asked whether Netanyahu had briefed him on Iranian activity at the site, Trump responded with a jab at the Prime Minister: "I don't need Bibi to tell me that. I know exactly what's going on there."