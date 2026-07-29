A senior diplomatic official told the press in Washington, DC, on Wednesday that as part of the discussion between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, it was made clear that the main objective is eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat, and not the mere taking of one military step or another against the regime in Tehran.

"The decision on whether to act militarily is up to the American President, unless Iran chooses to attack Israel, and the Iranians understand that Israel will respond," the official stated.

According to the official, a major part of the discussion between the leaders was dedicated to three separate options: reaching a deal, increasing economic sanctions, or conducting a major strike. The sides spoke openly about the pros and cons of each route.

He noted that "the Iranians transferred centrifuges to Pickaxe Mountain, but it is uncertain that they are enriching uranium."

He added that the assessment in Israel is that Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is alive.

On the strategic-security front, the Prime Minister presented the President with a plan to gradually phase out US military aid, reducing it to zero over the next decade. The proposal would replace the current assistance framework with a model of mutual cooperation while expanding Israel's domestic defense manufacturing and weapons production capabilities.

The source also addressed the public controversy surrounding a Likud video targeting Gadi Eisenkot. According to the source, the prime minister did not watch the video himself but was briefed on the public reaction and believes that “it is right not to engage with bereavement from any side." At the same time, the source criticized the coverage of death threats directed at the Prime Minister and his family, saying, “If it were the other way around, you would shut the country down."