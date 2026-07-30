German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed Tuesday that Berlin will not support broad sanctions targeting the Jewish State, even as he noted reservations regarding Israeli government policies in Judea and Samaria.

Speaking in Dublin at a joint press appearance alongside Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, the German leader outlined his position on European measures against Israel.

"We are observing the Israeli government's activities in the West Bank settlements with great concern," Merz stated.

"I have expressed this on several occasions to Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, including in personal conversations. But we do not believe that general sanctions against Israel are the right approach," he explained.

The Chancellor reiterated his firm refusal to back punitive economic measures, pointing to the moral obligation stemming from Germany's Nazi history as a key factor guiding Berlin's foreign policy.

"I always advocate among European heads of state and government that Germany bears a special responsibility toward the State of Israel in this regard. And for that reason, we cannot and will not join sanctions regimes against Israel in general. And that is certainly how things will remain for the time being," Merz emphasized.

Earlier this month, Germany reiterated its resistance to proposals within the European Union to institute a trade embargo against products originating from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

Reports in the German press suggest that Berlin is increasingly at odds with other EU capitals due to its refusal to endorse commercial restrictions on Israeli goods produced over the Green Line. In June, a coalition of at least 20 EU member nations called on the European Commission to clarify possible diplomatic and economic steps in response to ongoing construction in Judea and Samaria.

While Merz announced an arms embargo on Israel last year, which he subsequently lifted three months last year, he has been supportive of Israel and rejected accusations that its counterterrorism actions in Gaza amounted to a genocide.